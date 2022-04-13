Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 85.00.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 38.15 on Monday. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of 33.46 and a one year high of 179.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $2,056,770,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.