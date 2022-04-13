Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $76.00. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMRC. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Get Ameresco alerts:

NYSE AMRC opened at $59.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $101.86.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.