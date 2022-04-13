American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.
AXP opened at $175.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $199.55.
In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
