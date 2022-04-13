American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

AXP opened at $175.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

