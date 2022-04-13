Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $28.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

MNRL stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $5,288,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,194,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 204,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,184 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

