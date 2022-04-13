Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of EVTL opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27. Vertical Aerospace has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $18.44.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
