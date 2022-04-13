HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of SNDX opened at $17.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.21 million, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,073. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

