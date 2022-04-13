Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

Shares of TD stock opened at $74.85 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,144,000 after buying an additional 147,996 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

