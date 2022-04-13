Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) PT Lowered to $5.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s current price.

RUBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

RUBY opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

