Robert W. Baird Lowers Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Price Target to $3.00

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

