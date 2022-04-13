Financial Review: CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) vs. Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

This table compares CSI Compressco and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco -20.26% N/A -7.09% Expro Group -23.28% -4.24% -3.19%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CSI Compressco and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco 0 1 0 0 2.00 Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

CSI Compressco currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.63%. Given CSI Compressco’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CSI Compressco is more favorable than Expro Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSI Compressco and Expro Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco $304.17 million 0.66 -$50.27 million ($1.02) -1.39 Expro Group $825.76 million 2.33 -$131.89 million ($2.26) -7.77

CSI Compressco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSI Compressco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CSI Compressco has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of CSI Compressco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CSI Compressco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Expro Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CSI Compressco beats Expro Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services. The company was founded on October 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.