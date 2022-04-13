$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $12.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

IFF opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day moving average is $138.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

