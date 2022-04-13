FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Cut by Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

BBBY opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.