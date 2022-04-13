Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.53

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and traded as low as $16.76. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 37,604 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
