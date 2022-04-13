Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.53

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and traded as low as $16.76. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 37,604 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

