Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as low as C$0.28. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 146,306 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

