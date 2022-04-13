Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.24

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.24 and traded as low as C$4.20. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$4.26, with a volume of 726,686 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.62.
About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
