Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.24

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.24 and traded as low as C$4.20. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$4.26, with a volume of 726,686 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.62.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.96 per share, with a total value of C$118,773.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 858,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,399,679.17. Also, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky purchased 7,800 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,966.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,760 shares in the company, valued at C$280,917.20. In the last three months, insiders bought 91,200 shares of company stock worth $367,477.

About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

