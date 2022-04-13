Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.17

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.17 and last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 204762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

