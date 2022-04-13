Contrasting China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) & Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and China SXT Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $38.54 million 18.72 -$157.92 million ($2.30) -4.54 China SXT Pharmaceuticals $4.78 million 0.80 -$2.75 million N/A N/A

China SXT Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and China SXT Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -69.76% -58.71% China SXT Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and China SXT Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 China SXT Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 193.74%. Given Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than China SXT Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beats China SXT Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen. The company provides its products under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. As of July 31, 2021, its end-customer base includes 70 pharmaceutical companies, 12 chain pharmacies, and 59 hospitals in 10 provinces and municipalities in China, including Jiangsu, Hubei, Shandong, Guangdong, Liaoning, Anhui, Henan, Jiangxi, Heilongjiang, and Hainan. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Taizhou, China.

