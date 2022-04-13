Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PBPB. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
NASDAQ PBPB opened at $6.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.45. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Potbelly by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Potbelly by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Potbelly by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Potbelly (Get Rating)
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.
