Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PME opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

