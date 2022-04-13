RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 21.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.