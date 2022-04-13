RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.80.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 21.24%.
About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
