Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 282.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $232,210. 85.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

