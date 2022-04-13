ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.60 Million

Brokerages expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will report $407.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $406.20 million and the highest is $409.00 million. ePlus reported sales of $352.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $69.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus (Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.