Financial Survey: Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) versus WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WCF Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp $88.06 million 2.35 $14.66 million $1.50 14.55

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 16.65% 7.40% 0.63%

Risk and Volatility

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Codorus Valley Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp (Get Rating)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, the company provides mortgage and wealth management services; and sells non-deposit investment products. It operates through twenty-five full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.