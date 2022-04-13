StockNews.com Downgrades Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to Sell

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.99.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,334,000 after buying an additional 325,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,469,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,869,000 after buying an additional 90,713 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

