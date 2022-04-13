StockNews.com Downgrades Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to Sell

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.
Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.99.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,334,000 after buying an additional 325,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,469,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,869,000 after buying an additional 90,713 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
