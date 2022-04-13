Citigroup Downgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to Neutral

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.
STT opened at $82.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $104.87.
In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
About State Street (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
