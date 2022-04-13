Citigroup Downgrades State Street (NYSE:STT) to Neutral

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

STT opened at $82.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

