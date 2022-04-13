Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $43.94.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,831 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 244,450 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 555,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

