Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products principally in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand and internationally. Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited, formerly known as Biostime Pharmaceuticals Limited., is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS BTSDF opened at $1.50 on Monday. Health and Happiness has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

