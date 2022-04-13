Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

DANOY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Danone from €62.00 ($67.39) to €55.00 ($59.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($55.43) to €56.00 ($60.87) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Danone stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Danone (Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

