Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

