Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) to Hold

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ NEPH opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Nephros has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nephros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,532,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Nephros by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nephros by 186.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Nephros by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

