Citigroup Cuts Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target to $6.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUNL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

SUNL opened at $4.74 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,206,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.