FY2023 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $17.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $19.42 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.25.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $208.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.11. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $192.67 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

