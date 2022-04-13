Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Lifted by Analyst

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $42.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $43.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in APA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

