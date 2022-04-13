Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Berry Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of BRY opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Berry has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.35 million, a P/E ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,564,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 665,533 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $2,753,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after buying an additional 242,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.99%.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.