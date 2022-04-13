Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) PT Lowered to €26.00

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €28.00 ($30.43) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atos from €36.00 ($39.13) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($30.43) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atos from €44.00 ($47.83) to €35.50 ($38.59) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of AEXAY opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atos has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

