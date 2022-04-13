Morgan Stanley Downgrades Cactus (NYSE:WHD) to Equal Weight

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $57.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $420,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 in the last 90 days. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after acquiring an additional 619,369 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after acquiring an additional 401,126 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,401,000 after acquiring an additional 383,043 shares during the period.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

