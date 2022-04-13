SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $64.11 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at $134,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

