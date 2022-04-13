Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

BBLN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Babylon in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

BBLN stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Babylon has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

