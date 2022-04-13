Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Equities researchers at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

HP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.68.

Shares of HP opened at $46.30 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after buying an additional 521,367 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

