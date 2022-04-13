$16.73 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) to report sales of $16.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.50 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $13.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $68.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $70.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $72.05 million, with estimates ranging from $68.98 million to $75.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

