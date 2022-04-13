$9.78 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) to post $9.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.30 million and the highest is $10.26 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $11.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $55.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $73.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

AQST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 62.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 199,428 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

