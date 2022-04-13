$854.12 Million in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $854.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $859.90 million and the lowest is $844.90 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $757.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on REYN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Shares of REYN opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $6,170,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,014,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

