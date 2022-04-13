Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $474.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will report $474.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.44 million to $481.36 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $390.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,930,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,964,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,655,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,996,000 after purchasing an additional 386,505 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,341,000 after purchasing an additional 269,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM opened at $130.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.58. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 112.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

