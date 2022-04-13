Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.38

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $3.25. Sow Good shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 275 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.
About Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sow Good (ANFC)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.