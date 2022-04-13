Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.75. Cielo shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 315,089 shares traded.

Separately, HSBC lowered Cielo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Cielo ( OTCMKTS:CIOXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $562.95 million for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 8.26%.

Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

