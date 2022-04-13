Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00), with a volume of 75,189,022 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55.
Clontarf Energy Company Profile (LON:CLON)
Further Reading
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.