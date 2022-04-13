Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.75

Shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and traded as high as $8.44. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 32,756 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,006 shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,334.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 372,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,124 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 65,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,737,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 1,372,122 shares in the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

