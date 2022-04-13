Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.16. Optex Systems shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.52.
Optex Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPXS)
