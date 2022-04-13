Short Interest in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Drops By 92.0%

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the March 15th total of 213,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PACX opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Pioneer Merger has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACX. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,325,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Pioneer Merger by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after buying an additional 920,399 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter worth $7,075,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $5,965,000. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,839,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

