Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.11

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.11 and traded as low as $8.06. Ideal Power shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 32,951 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 27.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ideal Power by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ideal Power by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Ideal Power during the third quarter worth $1,065,000. 24.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

